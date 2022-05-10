Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MYE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. 133,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $830.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,794,000 after purchasing an additional 132,845 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $41,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after buying an additional 138,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

