Mynaric AG’s (NASDAQ:MYNA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Mynaric’s (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 11th. Mynaric had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 12th. The total size of the offering was $66,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.50. After the end of Mynaric’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Mynaric from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of MYNA opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Mynaric has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth $890,000. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mynaric (Get Rating)

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

