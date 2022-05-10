Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
NBRV stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $130.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
