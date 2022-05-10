Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

NBRV stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $130.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.