NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Releases Earnings Results

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG remained flat at $$15.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,182,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,625. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.98. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $70.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,692,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 209.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

