NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.53

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 5994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a market cap of $685.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

