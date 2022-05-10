National Bankshares Cuts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.70 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.23.

TKO stock opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.60. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.92 and a 52-week high of C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

