National Bankshares Cuts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
TKO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.70 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.23.
TKO stock opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.60. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.92 and a 52-week high of C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.26.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,960.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
