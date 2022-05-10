National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. National CineMedia updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $157.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 109,466 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 94,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 172,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

