National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. National Health Investors updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.32-$4.42 EPS.

NHI traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,844. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

