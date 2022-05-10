National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

Shares of NHC opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $78.42.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

Separately, TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 66.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 31.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 555.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

