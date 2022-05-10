National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.80 EPS.
NASDAQ:EYE traded down $8.39 on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. 63,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. National Vision has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.
About National Vision (Get Rating)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Vision (EYE)
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.