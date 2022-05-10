National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $8.39 on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. 63,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. National Vision has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Get National Vision alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in National Vision by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.