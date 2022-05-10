National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Down to $33.57

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.57, but opened at $27.00. National Vision shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 29,446 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $122,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

