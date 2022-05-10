Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,196 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.31. 302,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,901,516. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

