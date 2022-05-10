Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 164 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cintas by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.00. 3,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,409. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.62.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.