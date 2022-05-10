Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 81 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $26.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $813.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,652,900. The company has a market capitalization of $842.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $945.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $988.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $958.69.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

