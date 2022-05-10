Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 82 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.41. 8,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.84.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.