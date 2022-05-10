Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $12.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.76. 13,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $465.27 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.68.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

