Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,476. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.