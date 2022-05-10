Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $194.62. 37,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

