Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $5.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,438. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

