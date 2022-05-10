Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,653 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 40,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $83.57. 34,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

