Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.33 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 107,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,310. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

