Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $709,000 Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of BGFV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $300.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.73.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

