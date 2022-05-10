Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $739,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in AON by 24.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in AON by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.18. 5,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.52. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.94.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

