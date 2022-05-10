Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $632,000 in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Shoe Carnival as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. 1,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $867.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

