Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $80.09. 197,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,422,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.