Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 155 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.57. 2,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,733. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $98.72 and a twelve month high of $151.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.87.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

