Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 8.7% Higher

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13. 9,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,300,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

