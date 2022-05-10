Nervos Network Achieves Market Cap of $230.74 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $230.74 million and $7.34 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,540.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.47 or 0.07503041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00258372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.11 or 0.00737091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00076017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00509099 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,661,167,967 coins and its circulating supply is 33,322,621,062 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.