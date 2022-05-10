Newton Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newton has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $36,120.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00515797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036593 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,181.83 or 2.00501987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.20 or 0.07491034 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

