NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NXGN stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,899.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $66,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,188.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $4,696,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,356 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

