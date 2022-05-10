Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 295 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.20.

APD traded down $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $230.44. 31,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.44. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

