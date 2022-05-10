Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. 500,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,919,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.