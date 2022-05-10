Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total value of $102,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.36.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.04. 13,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,654. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.85 and a 200 day moving average of $405.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

