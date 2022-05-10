Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,429. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.52 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

