Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $877,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,928. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.55.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

