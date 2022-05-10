Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INGR traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,460. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

