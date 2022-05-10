Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 53 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 32.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Biogen by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $8.99 on Tuesday, reaching $196.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,910. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

