Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 93 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

HON traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $194.71. The company had a trading volume of 91,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

