Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes $729,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

