Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.77 billion-$13.77 billion.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,392. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie upgraded Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nintendo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.23.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

