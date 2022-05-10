Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Trading Down 0.8%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 175,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 141,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

