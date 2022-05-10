Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88.
Nomad Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)
