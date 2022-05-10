Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.41.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $249.50 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.