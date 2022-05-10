Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4653 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 9.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NHYDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.35.

About Norsk Hydro ASA (Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.