Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $102.04

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.04 and last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 11664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.77.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

