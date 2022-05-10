NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.26

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.26 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 19556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Get NovoCure alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 0.88.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NovoCure by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NovoCure by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.