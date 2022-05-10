NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.26

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.26 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 19556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

