Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 283.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,879. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $970.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,900 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 748,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 669,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 620,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.