Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 1st

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE NCA opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

