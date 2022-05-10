Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:JMM opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Get Rating ) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

