Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:JMM opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
